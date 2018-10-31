Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,215,133 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the September 28th total of 9,453,231 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $64,929.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,271 shares of company stock valued at $162,683,202 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $116.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

