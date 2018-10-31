Elevate Credit (ELVT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 103228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $201.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $281.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Elevate Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

