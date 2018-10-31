Electronic Arts (EA) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

EA stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.99. 517,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,090. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,751.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $995,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $153,043.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,250 shares of company stock worth $12,624,655 over the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

