Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.34.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 327.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Bristol Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

