Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $121.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

Shares of EW opened at $142.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $100.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $99,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $580,602.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,595.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,311 shares of company stock worth $17,238,991. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,409,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

