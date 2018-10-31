Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Cut by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,539.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

