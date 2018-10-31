Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Boosted by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161,655 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 2.7% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $68,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 9,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,557.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.