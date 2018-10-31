Ecolab (ECL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Ecolab also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.20-5.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.18.

NYSE:ECL traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,963. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,544,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,863.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,786. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

