eBay (EBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699,990. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. FIX cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $857,907.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

