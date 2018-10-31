eBay (EBAY) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.29-2.31 EPS.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. eBay’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a $34.11 rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a $34.11 rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a $37.95 rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.30.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.