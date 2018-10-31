eBay (EBAY) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 5,940,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $107,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15,439.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 223.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

