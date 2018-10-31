Eaton (ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43, Briefing.com reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 305,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,588. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. MED upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

