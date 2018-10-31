easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,683 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635.69 ($21.37).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

In other news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £25,624.17 ($33,482.52). Insiders bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,480 over the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.