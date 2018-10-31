easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,683 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.
EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635.69 ($21.37).
Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
