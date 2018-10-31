Eastman Chemical (EMN) PT Lowered to $110.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $79.02 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.