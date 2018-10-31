Eastman Chemical (EMN) PT Lowered to $110.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $79.02 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.