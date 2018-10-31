Eastman Chemical (EMN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

