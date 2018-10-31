East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,631,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,998,000 after buying an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,388,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after buying an additional 627,329 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,802,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,737,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,418,000 after buying an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

EWBC stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

