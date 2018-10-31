Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $88.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $861.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,800,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

