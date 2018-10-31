Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.67. Approximately 1,741,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 546,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

