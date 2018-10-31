Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

