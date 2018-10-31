Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$3.44 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 75,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$188,400.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

