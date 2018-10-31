Duke Energy (DUK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.03. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

