Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 11,802 Shares of Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,583,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 576.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 829,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,089,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,247,000 after acquiring an additional 642,883 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 75.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,235,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after acquiring an additional 435,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Store Capital stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

