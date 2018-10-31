Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,225 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,121.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

