Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Societe Generale lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

KMB opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

