Dover Motorsports (DVD) vs. Shoal Games (SGLDF) Financial Comparison

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Shoal Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 23.47% 6.63% 4.98% Shoal Games -3,190.70% -396.10% -211.82%

24.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dover Motorsports and Shoal Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Shoal Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $46.74 million 1.66 $8.42 million $0.10 21.10 Shoal Games $90,000.00 286.53 -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Shoal Games.

Volatility & Risk

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoal Games has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Shoal Games does not pay a dividend. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Shoal Games on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Shoal Games

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

