Donegal Group’s (DGICA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGICA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $384.76 million, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Patricia A. Gilmartin sold 8,229 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $120,554.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 290,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 180,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.