Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,247,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dollar Tree from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

