Ditech (DHCP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Specifically, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 28,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $71,374.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,936 shares of company stock valued at $441,489. 31.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29.

Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($9.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ditech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Ditech worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ditech (NYSE:DHCP)

Ditech Holding Corporation operates as an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans, and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment performs servicing for mortgage loan portfolio, on behalf of third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as performs subservicing for third-party owners.

