Dine Brands Global (DIN) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16.

Shares of DIN opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.06. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $29,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $938,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

