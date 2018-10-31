Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,849 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (VHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Valhi were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 943.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 51,552 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $759.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.63.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Valhi had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 235.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter.

VHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

