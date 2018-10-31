Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the second quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 million and a P/E ratio of 26.77. Old Point Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

