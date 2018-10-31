Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 5,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,883 shares of company stock worth $105,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

