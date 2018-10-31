DigitalDevelopersFund Trading Down 16.4% This Week (DDF)

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. DigitalDevelopersFund has a total market cap of $66,348.00 and $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00243689 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.01 or 0.09336482 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012263 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund’s genesis date was June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com . DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

