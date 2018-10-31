Digirad (DRAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%.

Get Digirad alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAD opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Digirad has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

In other Digirad news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 68,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $120,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.