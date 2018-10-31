Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Issues Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 3,253,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

