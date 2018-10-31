Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRNA. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of DRNA opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.43. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $232,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $468,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

