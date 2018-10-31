Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €13.30 Price Target at equinet

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €13.30 ($15.47) target price from equities researchers at equinet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.74 ($19.47).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.50 ($16.85). 8,614,254 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.