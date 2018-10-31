Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) PT Set at €32.00 by HSBC

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DEQ. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. equinet set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.62 ($41.42).

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €27.14 ($31.56) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €28.96 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €39.41 ($45.83).

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

