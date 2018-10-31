Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €122.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €122.00 ($141.86) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.41 ($142.34).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €109.30 ($127.09) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a 1 year high of €111.20 ($129.30).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

