Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 391.43 ($5.11).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 304.45 ($3.98) on Monday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

