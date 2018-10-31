Deutsche Bank Lowers Venator Materials (VNTR) Price Target to $10.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s current price.

VNTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

VNTR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 17,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,478. The stock has a market cap of $866.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 34.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 34.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after acquiring an additional 731,519 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 608,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $21,587,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 57.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,189,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 431,941 shares during the period. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

