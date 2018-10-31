Destination XL Group (DXLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.20

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Destination XL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $122.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 100,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $17,344 in the last ninety days. 32.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,650,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,389 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.