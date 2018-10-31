Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,660,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,644,000 after buying an additional 825,244 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,561,000 after buying an additional 2,462,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,399,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after buying an additional 608,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,910,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,366,000 after buying an additional 199,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,387,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,336,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.99.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

