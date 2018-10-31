DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) versus Nobel Biocare (NBHGF) Head to Head Review

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Nobel Biocare (OTCMKTS:NBHGF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nobel Biocare does not pay a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Nobel Biocare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.99 billion 1.95 -$1.55 billion $2.66 13.15 Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nobel Biocare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Nobel Biocare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 8 6 0 2.43 Nobel Biocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.18%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Nobel Biocare.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Nobel Biocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA -39.62% 9.12% 5.81% Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nobel Biocare has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Nobel Biocare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. The company also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, it provides dental technology products, including dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialist, and dental laboratories; and dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories. Further, the company offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. It markets and sells dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

