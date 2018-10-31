Deluxe Co. (DLX) Position Cut by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,549 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.09% of Deluxe worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 538,145 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,361,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,361,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,031,000 after buying an additional 38,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 365,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,738,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.90. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

