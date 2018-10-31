Defenx (DFX) Trading Up 21.4%

Defenx PLC (LON:DFX) was up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 110,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 25,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

About Defenx (LON:DFX)

Defenx Plc, a security software company, provides a range of products for the mobile, PC, and network security markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Security, Backup, and Protection. The Security segment offers Security Suite, which includes antivirus, antispyware, firewall, antispam, and Web protection, as wells as privacy service for the protection of personal details; Defenx Antivirus to protect from viruses and malware in real time; and Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-phishing, anti-spam, anti-theft, and antivirus features, as well as SIM protection safe browsing.

