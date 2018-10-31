DarioHealth (DRIO) & Cytocore (MDIT) Critical Survey

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Cytocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $5.17 million 5.02 -$15.74 million N/A N/A Cytocore $6.81 million 0.64 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Cytocore has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Risk & Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of -2.04, suggesting that its share price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytocore has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Cytocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -353.28% -443.39% -279.08% Cytocore -83.45% -112.76% -36.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Cytocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cytocore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Cytocore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cytocore beats DarioHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Cytocore

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

