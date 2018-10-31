Daneel Price Tops $0.0315 (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Daneel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. Daneel has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $25,783.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Daneel has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Daneel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000276 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000409 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Daneel

Daneel (DAN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,527,506 tokens. Daneel’s official website is daneel.io . Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daneel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Daneel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daneel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.