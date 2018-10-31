Dana Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,575 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.
Shares of DAN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.68. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $35.27.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dana by 157.0% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 13,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.
