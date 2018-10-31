Dana Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,575 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.68. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dana by 157.0% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 13,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

