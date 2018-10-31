Dana Inc (DAN) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 361,399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 2.22% of Dana worth $59,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 77,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 15.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after buying an additional 204,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 43.2% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,027,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Dana from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

